OBITUARY: Julia A. Biddix

SYLVA, N.C. – Julia Ardell Biddix, 88, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

Julia was a native of Swain County but had resided in Jackson County for most of her life and was a daughter of the late John William and Margaret Violet George Biddix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie Arneach, Helen Parker, and Jessie Rathbone; and two brothers, Sam and Jim Biddix. Julia loved canning, dirt track racing, camping, fishing, skinning squirrels, and to go riding.

She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Hoyle; a brother, Johnny Biddix; three sisters, Rosemary Rhinehart, Ann Reid, and Ruby Melton; her little dog, Anna Bell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Reverend Clemmie Queen officiating. Burial will follow at Love Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.