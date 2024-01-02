OBITUARY: Rafael Cruz Ramirez

Rafael Cruz Ramirez, 37, of Cherokee, passed away at Duke University Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, after an extended illness. The only son of Debra Smith and Rafael Ramirez, “Cruz”, “Raf”, or “Ralphie” as he was known leaves behind his father, his cousins James and Michelle Raby and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his late mother Deb, who was the light of his life. He was her baby boy and she loved him with every ounce of her being. He also leaves behind his Juggalo family; they were his family by extension and their community will never be the same without “Chief.”

Cruz had an amazing personality and was generous to a fault. He loved hard and without any judgement. His family is so proud of the man he became. He will be missed by many.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery off Old Number 4 in Cherokee.