OBITAURY: Helen Sue Wahnetta Bottchenbaugh

Helen Sue Wahnetta Bottchenbaugh passed on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Helen was a proud respected Cherokee woman, who took great pride in being called Mom, Grandma, Lala, and Grandma Helen.

Helen had four children, five generations of grandchildren. She lived in the Big Cove Community for 30+ years. Helen loved being around family and friends making beautiful memories and watching all five generations grow. She also loved keeping up her beautiful flower beds at her home. Helen raised four children, while working and retiring as a supervisor in Mead Packing Factory up north. Helen will be truly missed and remembered for years to come.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Harold James Bottchenbaugh; mother, Ethel Sue Wahnetta Welch; father, Ned Welch; sister, Carol Atalowha Laney; brother, Ned Welch, Sr.; daughter, Carol Ann Teesatuskie.

Helen is survived by her son, Harold Bottchenbaugh and his children Jimmer and Lorisue; son, Rick (Bernice) Bottchenbaugh and their children, Richie and Frankie Bottchenbaugh, Karina Crowe; daughter, Wanetta Sue Miller Davis and her child, Jessica Davis; children of the late Carol Ann Teesatuskie are Misty and Richard Teesatuskie; also five generations of grandchildren, a special friend, Melba and many other friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Yellow Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Family, friends, and singers can view at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Helen Bottchenbaugh Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Frankie Bottchenbaugh, Richie Bottchenbaugh, Little Rich Bottchenbaugh, Rooster Crowe, Catcuce Tiger, Woody Walkingstick, and Skylar Bottchenbaugh.

After the services family and friends will meet at Misty Teesatuskie’s home.