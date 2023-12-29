OBITUARY: Katie Rebecca Hensley

Katie Rebecca Hensley, 53, a native of Cherokee, passed unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. She was Born Sept. 9, 1970 to the late Mable Littlejohn. She worked at the Cherokees for years and then later continued working in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed making white oak baskets in her spare time, as well as spending time with her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by, her mother, Mable Littlejohn; a grandson, Estevan Guillen; and a niece Kimberly Thompson.

She is survived by her four children, Tiffany “Tiff” Hernandez (Alberto) of Franklin, N.C., Rebecca “Becky” Swayney of Cherokee, N.C., Myron “Mallie” Swayney of Cherokee, and Joshua “Cody” Swayney of Whittier, N.C.; one sister: Charlene Cornwell of Cherokee; her significant other, Alvin “Bodie” Tolley of Cherokee who she cherished for the last eight years; five grandsons, Charlie Swayney, Luis Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez, Alex Hernandez, and Ezekiel Mendoza; one granddaughter, Kayla Guillen; three nephews, Anthony Thompson, Adrian Thompson, and Brandon Cornwell; two great-nephews, Charlie Thompson, Landyn Thompson; and one great-niece, Kimberlyn Thompson.

She loved her grandkids and spoiled them like there was no tomorrow. She loved to color on her phone while listening to her soap operas on TV. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Cherokee Baptist Church with Joe Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service will start promptly at 1 p.m.