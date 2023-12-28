OBITUARY: Stella Kansas Watson

Stella Kansas Watson, 70, of Cullowhee, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. She was born on September 27, 1943 to the late John Robert and Mary Lee Hooper Watson.

Stella was a caregiver.

Stella is survived by three brothers, Thomas N. Watson of Cullowhee, Robert T. Watson of Midway, Tennessee, and John R. Watson of Baltimore, Md.; and one sister, Dixie Lee Watson Lawson of Cullowhee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Larry Bryson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cullowhee Baptist Church Cemetery.