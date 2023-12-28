OBITUARY: Shirley D. Summey

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – Shirley Jane DeHart Summey, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec, 26, 2023 at CarePartners Solace Center.

Shirley was a native of Buncombe County and a daughter of the late Wade and Alice Lillard DeHart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William John Summey, who died in 2012.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine Summey; one brother, Ronnie DeHart; half-brother, Ray Williamson; one sister, Betty DeHart; a half-sister, Jesse; and four grandsons, Christopher Edward Effler, Michael Isaiah Effler, Kaleb Jason Jeno and Derek John Jeno.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Reverend Shane Silvers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.