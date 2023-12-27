Gail Lynn Ledford-Johnson, 61, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 23, 2003 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. She was born Dec. 24, 1961, to the late Norman Bergerone and Ruth Ledford.

She worked and managed the kitchen at the Unto These Hills Drama. She married the love her life Daniel Johnson on June 20, 1987, and they haven’t been apart since.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Leigh Robbins, and a son, Steven Ledford; maternal grandparents Noah and Geneva Ledford; and her paternal grandparents.

In addition to her loving husband Daniel, she is survived by her son-in-law Jeff Robbins, three grandchildren, Brianna Bowman, Blayne Bowman, and Viktor Robbins; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Haney; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends and extended family members.

Services will be announced at a later time.