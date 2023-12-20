CCS school board concludes last meeting of 2023

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Monday, Dec. 18. The meeting included a financial report, policy revisions, and Indian School Equalization Program (ISEP) funding discussions.

The School Board Meeting was held in the Central Office Board Room, with board members, staff and guests participating. The meeting was called to order at 2:57 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. All members and staff were present, including Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.

Guests in attendance were Howard Wahnetah, CCS finance director, and Rhonica Via, Cherokee Boys Club (CBC) finance director.

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer. The previous meeting minutes from Dec. 4 were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta, with Stamper abstaining.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta, with Stamper abstaining.

Wahnetah and Via presented financial reports. Wahnetah provided a school board budget summary for the month, indicating that spending was under 50 percent of the projected budget. He also indicated that the athletic department budget spending was under 50 percent of the projected budget. Via reviewed the overall CCS budget, indicating no significant change since the last report.

In good news, Toineeta gave a shoutout for the cafeteria staff. She said the recent Christmas luncheon with parents and students was a success due to the efforts of the cafeteria staff, who continue to work hard daily. Superintendent Girty thanked the board members, Tribal Council, Principal Chief Michell Hicks and his office, and Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley and his office for joining the Christmas luncheon.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert, with Stamper abstaining.

The board entered a closed session at 5:07 p.m. to discuss Resolution 24-103: Ty Andrews be approved as the Indoor Track Head Coach for the 2023-24 season, with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert, with Stamper abstaining.

The board exited the closed session at 7:01pm with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Swimmer, with Stamper abstaining.

The following resolutions were approved:

Resolution 24-094 Miranda Stamper is approved an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step due to obtaining a Master of Legal Studies Indigenous People Law.

Resolution 24-095 Judy Castorena is approved an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step due to obtaining a Master of Legal Studies Indigenous People Law.

In new business, an employee appeal was upheld after closed session discussion. An employee request regarding a $2,500 contract buy-out was denied after closed session discussion. The board had initial revision readings of Policy 4120: Domicile or Residence Requirements, Policy 4130: Discretionary Admissions, Policy 7005: Employment Suitability Investigations, Policy 7510: Leave, and Policy 2200: Election of Officers/Organization of the Board.

Assistant Superintendent Payne summarized changes in ISEP funding that will be submitted to the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE). Payne explained the changes in a letter to be submitted upon approval, including additional funds for language development, the gifted and talented program, non-tribal students, transportation changes for field trips and athletic travel, and flexibility for long distance or virtual learning. The letter was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Toineeta, with Stamper abstaining.

The board approved a $250 donation for Heather Saunooke, with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert, with Stamper abstaining.

The board also approved a $250 donation for Matthew Maney, with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert, with Stamper abstaining.

The meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.