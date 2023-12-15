OBITUARY: Larry Phillip “Phil” Allen Maney

Larry Phillip “Phil” Allen Maney, 82, of Fall Branch, Tenn., passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A native of Cherokee, Phil was born May 24, 1941, to the late Jesse J. Maney and Muriel Smith Maney.

An enthusiastic collector of everything Cherokee, Phil assembled a mini museum at his home in Fall Branch. He donated some of his most treasured items to the Museum of the Cherokee People. Phil enjoyed all sports particularly the ones in which his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. He inherited a green thumb and grew several traditional and heirloom plants and trees.

Fishing was another favorite pastime.

Phil was recruited by TVA while working at the BIA. While with TVA he worked on projects from North Carolina to New Mexico. After retiring he began to work with FEMA primarily in the Gulf Coast states during hurricane recovery. Highly regarded in his field, he was asked to consult and take part in several projects in North Carolina and Tennessee. Phil also volunteered his time and expertise. Locally he participated in the construction of the playground at the Dora Reed Center and the Junaluska Memorial among other projects. You could be assured whether a pinewood derby car or a billion dollar project the construction and attention to detail would be flawless.

In addition to his parents, Phil has been reunited with his brothers, Jim Smith, Jesse A., Manford, and Doug Maney; and great granddaughter, Mia Sutton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Maney of Kingsport, Tenn.; brothers, Marvin (Edith) Maney of Cherokee, Cedric (Sandra) Maney of Weavervill; sisters, LaVonda “Utzie” Gregory, and Darlene Dover of Cherokee; his children, Barbara Sutton and Larry “Eddie” Maney both of Cherokee, Daniel “Red” (Lisa) Maney of Tuckaseegee, Nancy Arnold of Sylva, and Becky Miller of Kingsport; grandchildren, Meredith Miles, Christina Sutton (Mark Miller), Nathan Sutton, Danielle Vesely, Tyler Arnold, Daniel Maney (Frank Robles), Brandt Sutton, Jeffrey Miller (Destiny Starnes), Bradley Arnold, and Adrienne Miller; great grandchildren, Dathan Maney, Michael Miles, Maya Brabham and Chyanne Evitt; and friend of over 60 years, Susie Gibbs Maney.

The memorial service was held Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tenn. with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating followed by burial in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Nathan Sutton, Frankie Robles, Daniel Maney, Brandt Sutton, Jeffrey Miller, Bradley Arnold, Dathan Maney, and Michael Miles. Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Maney and Red Maney.

A celebration of life will be held in Cherokee at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee Childrens Home.