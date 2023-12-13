One Feather staffer receives $5,000 grant from International Women’s Media Foundation

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C.— Brooklyn Brown, a reporter for the Cherokee One Feather, recently applied for and received an individual grant of $5,000 from the International Women’s Media Foundation Fund for Indigenous Journalists: Reporting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit and Transgender People (MMIWG2T).

Brown applied for and received this grant individually. There are no Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians matching funds or in-kind requirements. While she will be using the funds to enhance her work at the One Feather, this project, obligation, fund use, and reporting are solely Brown’s.

The grant will support year one of Brown’s 3-year reporting project to cover the first set of 35 documented Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Missing and Murdered cases. The first year of the project will include an in-depth monthly article on at least 12 cases, as well as weekly graphics to address the case and other MMIWG2T issues on the Qualla Boundary and beyond.

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is the only organization that provides safety training, byline opportunities, and emergency support tailored to women journalists and photographers around the world. The Fund for Indigenous Journalists: Reporting on Missing & Murdered Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, Transgender People (MMIWG2T) directly supports Indigenous journalists’ reporting on violence that targets members of Indigenous nations, both on sovereign ground and in urban settings in the U.S. The fund, through IWMF, will provide the One Feather with resources for extensive reporting on the missing and murdered cases of the EBCI.

