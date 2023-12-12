OBITUARY: Clifton M. Owle

Clifton M. Owle, 75, of the Birdtown Community, passed away due to an extended illness, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A native of Cherokee, he was born April 2, 1948, to the late Jack Clifton Owle and Pauline Lambert.

A strong and independent man, he was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, online shopping (Amazon), his alligator Jake the dog had a special place in his heart. He loved his family and truly enjoyed cooking and making memories with those around him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Allen Owle; daughter, Beth Ann Owle; son-in-law, Charles West; two brothers, Joey Owle and Sammy Owle; and a sister, Wanda Faye Owle.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Owle; daughter Leigh Ann Owle; stepdaughter, Tara McCoy; sisters, Linda Kay Baxley (David), Peggy Dehart, Joyce Blankenship, Tina Owle; special sister, Nellie Washington; brother, Richard Owle; uncle, Joe Jr. Lambert; five grandchildren, Aisha Owle (David), Ayianna West “Annie”, Philip West (Brittney), Brodie Owle, and Shiloh Owle; a great-grandchild, Loralei Ray-Ann Owle “Bugg”; and his bonus great-granddaughter, Harper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; special friends, Candler Nations and Herbert “Chief” Partridge.

Clifton proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He walked with courage everywhere he went. Tough as nails he was, no matter the circumstance, it never wavered. He filled his grandchildren’s lives with nothing but happiness and love and loved them more than anything.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral home at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Birdtown Cemetery.