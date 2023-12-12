Cherokee man indicted in Jackson County grand jury on first degree murder, murder of an unborn child

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

SYLVA, N.C. – Billy Jack Hicks, 51, was indicted by a grand jury in Jackson County on Oct. 2, 2023, in the murder of his wife, Danielle Davina Brady-Hicks—an offense that occurred in October 2020. Hicks had a recent court appearance on Dec. 4 in Jackson County. The hearing was continued to Jan. 2, 2024.

Hicks is charged with first degree murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hicks is accused of murdering his pregnant wife, Danielle Davina Brady-Hicks.

Danielle Davina Brady-Hicks, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, passed away on Oct. 6 at the age of 34 from a fatal gunshot wound.

Hicks, then 48, was charged in Jackson County with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury on Oct. 7, 2020. He was arrested on the Qualla Boundary by Cherokee police and placed in the Jackson County Detention Center under a 48-hour domestic violence hold with no bond. He was later placed under a $500,000 secured bond after a hearing on Oct. 9, 2020.