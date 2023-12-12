Cherokee funeral home owner indicted on child sex offenses

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

SYLVA, N.C. – Bruce Martin Jr., 51, owner of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C., was indicted by a grand jury in Jackson County on Nov. 13, 2023, on six child sex offenses, including one count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 or younger. Martin had a recent court appearance on Dec. 4 in Jackson County. The hearing was continued to March 18, 2024.

Martin, then 49, is charged with sexually assaulting two children between 11-12 years old and 12-13 years old at the time of the alleged offenses occurring between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2021.

Martin was placed in Jackson County Detention Center on Nov. 14 under a $700,000 secured bond.