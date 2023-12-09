OBITUARY: Ellen Cathey Rhodarmer

CANTON, N.C. – Ellen Cathey Rhodarmer, a woman of faith, love, and adventure, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Silver Bluff Nursing Home. Born on July 25, 1940, to Robert Echols and Marjorie Justice Cathey, Ellen lived a life filled with compassion, joy, and cherished memories. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Ellen was a devout follower of Christ and had an unwavering love for Jesus. One of the ways she expressed this devotion was through teaching Sunday School to middle schoolers. Ellen’s commitment to nurturing young hearts and minds left an indelible mark on those she taught.

An avid traveler, Ellen found great delight in exploring the beauty of the United States alongside her beloved husband CV. They embarked on countless weekend excursions in their RV, immersing themselves in the wonders of new destinations. One particular place that held a special spot in their hearts was Jekyll Island – a November tradition they eagerly looked forward to each year. Ellen’s heart overflowed with love for her family. She adored being a mother and dedicated herself to guiding her son Charlie through life’s ups and downs. Her unwavering support and encouragement were instrumental in shaping Charlie into the person he is today. Ellen’s warm spirit extended beyond her immediate family; she always emphasized the importance of following one’s heart in all endeavors.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 61 years, C.V. Rhodarmer, of Canton; her son, Charlie Rhodarmer, of Vonore, Tenn.; nephew, Robert E. Cathey, III; and two nieces, Julie Leechford and Jennifer Hummel.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at Morning Star Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Wells Funeral Home of Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morning Star Cemetery Maintenance Fund P.O. Box 1746, Canton, NC 28716.

The care of Mrs. Rhodarmer has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Canton.