OBITUARY: Stephen Saunooke (Carlos)

Stephen Saunooke (Carlos), 53, of Cherokee, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Ruth Saunooke.

He is survived by his children, Augustina Saunooke, Heather Clark, and Stacey Clark; seven grandchildren, Maddalen, Ella, Dallas, Penelope, and Ila, and two on the way; sister, Nikki Crisp and husband Anthony; niece, Kele and husband Jasper, and nephew, Johnathon and wife Jocelyn; seven great nieces and nephews, Dylan, Zariah, Kelni, Neila, Asa, Khili, and Arrow; an aunt, Annie Owens; and lots of cousins.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Drama Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Yellow Hill Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Newt Jackson, Jack Smoker, Anthony and Johnathon Crisp, Randy Saunooke, and Jasper Groenewold.