OBITUARY: Peggy Rosalie Lambert

Peggy Rosalie Lambert, 88, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Cherokee Indian Hospital. She was born on Sept. 5, 1935, to the late John A. Lambert and Sallie Ann Standingdeer Lambert. Peggy was known for her love of genealogy and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lambert; sister, Caroline Robinson; and brother, Marcell Lambert.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Frasher (Harold), Jennifer Blanton (David); son, Brian Lambert (Roberta); sisters, Rowena Rouland, Earlene Davis, Johnie Ann Lambert; brothers, Clyde Lambert, Buddy Lambert; grandchildren, Jeff Marley, Angie Marley, Natalie Ammons, Jesse Blanton, Alissa Owle, Aaron Lambert, Abigail Wick Lambert; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Bethabara Baptist Church, 1088 Birdtown Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Pastor Austin Frady will officiate. Interment will follow at Birdtown Cemetery.

The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers are Jeff Marley, Aaron Lambert, Jesse Blanton, Nathanial Cummings Lambert, Dylan Woodard, and Wyatt Woodard.