OBITUARY: Dale Franklin

Dale Franklin, 57 of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023. A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of Mary Olvey Franklin and the late Jesse Franklin. Dale worked for over 30 years and retired from Western Builders. After he retired, he had an entrepreneurial spirit and had several projects in the works. He enjoyed listening to music and loved to sing. He would enjoy watching movies, but cherished spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas “Frog” Franklin.

Dale is survived by his wife, Tinker Bradley-Howard Franklin; daughters, Kimberly (Casey) Middleton, Felica (Josh) Hall, and Patricia (Heath) Farley all of Sylva; stepsons, Evan and Jared Howard both of Cherokee; grandchildren, Chase, Bayleigh, Ruthie, Jordan, Jake, and Macie; sister, Angela (Ben) Tharp of Fruitland, Florida; mother of his children, Arlene Franklin; and several nieces, good friends, and co-workers also survive.

A celebration of Dale’s Life will be held Saturday evening, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. prior to the Celebration.

He will be sorely missed by his entire family and his good friends.