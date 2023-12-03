OBITUARY: Ronald “Ronnie” Walker Sr.

Ronald “Ronnie” Walker Sr., 70, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late George William and Leois Evans Walker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Donnie Walker, and a sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Walker.

Ronnie was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend who loved his family and was very proud of every one of them.

He is survived by his wife of 47 Years, Susan Walker; children, Lindsay Edwards and husband Matt, and Chumper Walker and wife Kelsey; grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Dillon, Taligwo, Justin, Jordan; great grandchild, Taylan; brothers, Joe Walker, Tommy Walker (Lois), Johnny Walker (Cookie), and Charlie Walker (Kattie); special nieces, Kelcye, and Samantha; special nephew, Zac; several other nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and a lot of K 9 friends along the way.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Holly Springs Cemetery #2 on Shepherds Creek. Pastor Shane Silvers will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Oliver, Charles Walker, Vincent Walker, Justin Walker, Taligwo Walker, Dillon Beam, and Jason Walker.