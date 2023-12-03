OBITUARY: Linda Faye Jumper

Linda Faye Jumper, 61, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. She was born in Cherokee on Sept. 6, 1962, to the late Stancil Jumper and Lillian Toineeta Jumper. She was their second child and lived her entire life in the Wolftown community.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Catt, and a half-brother, Arneach Toineeta.

Linda is survived by her sister, Tammy Gibby (Owen); a special aunt, Rena Cooper (Co), her significant othe,r Sam “Chute” Watty; five nieces and nephews, J.R. Catt (Denise), Remy Catt (Jake), Jeffrey Catt (Lynn), Stephanie Catt, and Mattie Catt; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as several special relatives including, Dusty Cooper (Laurel), Raynee (Joey), Lilly, Edward, Carter, Sarah, Kylo, Azlyn, Tammy Jackson (Tuff), Reva Toineeta (Nehi); and special friends: Cindy Wolfe, Angie Garcia, Tony and Kelly Deese, Justin French, and Mary Hornbuckle.

Linda attended Southwestern Community College, where she received her associate degree in administrative office technology. She was employed by the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians for 27 years, where she was a conscientious worker committed to excellence on her job. Affectionately known as Boo Boo by her family and friends Linda was a sweet, gentle soul, and was special to all who knew her. She was kind and compassionate by nature and demonstrated great love and consideration for her immediate and extended family and friends. She loved to travel and made seasonal trips to the beach and to the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area. She was enthusiastically involved in the collection and marketing of Tupperware. An excellent cook, her life revolved around her love of family and family gatherings. She was, indeed, the center of the family and community events.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Cherokee Church of God at 2 p.m. The Reverends Donald Bates, Keith Carson, and Aaron Bridges will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services at the Laurel Cemetery located at 110 Teleeski Road in Cherokee.

Pallbearers will be Justin French, Duck Lossiah, Tuff Jackson, Justin Montelongo, Joe Solis, Jeffrey Catt, J.R. Catt, Jalen Catt, Jake Boudreaux, Chad Cooper, Tony Deese, Gary Driver, Walker Cooper, Tres Cooper, L.T. Junaluska, and TJ Junaluska.