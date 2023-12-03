Entries are currently being accepted for the 2024 Cherokee Indian Fair Theme contest. The winning entry will receive $250. This contest is open to members of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of all ages. Entrants younger than 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian co-sign the liability release form and submit it with a W-9 form.

The theme must be culturally-oriented. It must be seven words or less and must be submitted with a short paragraph describe the meaning of the theme. Last year’s theme was “They Made the Way”. Only one entry per person.

The deadline for entering the contest is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at 4 p.m. The entry forms are available at the Cherokee Welcome Center (828) 359-6490 between the hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Forms can also be emailed to interested participants by emailing Lisa Frady at lisafrad@ebci-nsn.gov to request a form.

EBCI Destination Marketing Dept. and their immediate families are not eligible to enter the contest.