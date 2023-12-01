National Park Service investigating site selling fraudulent parking tags    

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service (NPS) is investigating an online scam selling fraudulent parking tags to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Someone posing as the National Park Service is directing individuals and organizations to a website titled “Smokies Park Pass”. This website looks like it belongs to our park partner, Great Smoky Mountains Association (GSMA), but it is not a GSMA or NPS website. Please don’t visit or buy parking tags from this website.

Official Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking tags are available for sale online only through smokiesinformation.org or Recreation.gov.

Park officials noted, “Thank you for continued support of Park It Forward. One hundred percent of the funds generated by park fees stay right here in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to improve visitor safety, increase park ranger presence and to repair, enhance and maintain public park facilities.”