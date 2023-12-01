Missing Cherokee teen found safe

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the afternoon of Nov. 30, Victoria Cabrera-Davis, 17, was located by the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) after she had been missing since Nov. 16. Cabrera-Davis was in the custody of the Family Safety Program when she went missing from the Family Safety Building.

In an official statement from Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD shared that four individuals have been charged in her disappearance with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Principal Chief Michell Hicks shared an official statement on Nov. 30: “Today we received news by the Cherokee Indian Police Department regarding a missing juvenile in our community. While it is important to note that the details surrounding this case are still being investigated, we want to commend the joint effort made by both CIPD and Family Safety for their collaborative, hard work in safely locating the missing juvenile.”

On the evening of Nov. 30, community members Lou Montelongo, Mary Crowe and Elvia Walkingstick read a statement on behalf of the family of Cabrera-Davis. The statement, written on Nov. 26, was read at an informal gathering in front of the Council House.

Representatives from CIPD, tribal officials and Family Safety listened to the reading of the statement, including Police Chief Neadeau; Captain Gene Owl; CIPD Attorney Cody White; Principal Chief Hicks; Chief of Staff Paxton Myers; Public Relations Officer Sheyahshe Littledave; Anita Lossiah, interim director of Human Services; and Sonya Wachacha, Secretary of EBCI Health and Human Services.

Montelongo added that she wanted to move forward collectively for the betterment of the community and the safety of Cherokee children.

Chief Hicks responded first, noting that he knew Family Safety was a program of concern when he took office. He shared that he had just left an hour-long meeting with the new Family Safety management team including Lossiah and Secretary Wachacha to begin taking steps to remedy the issues at Family Safety. Hicks also shared that the safety of Cherokee children and the reunification of Cherokee families is a top priority, “The goal of Family Safety should be to bring Cherokee families back together whenever possible.”

Secretary Wachacha stated that she will make changes within the Family Safety Program. As a licensed foster parent, Walkingstick shared that she is worried about the condition of Family Safety. Both Anita Lossiah and Secretary Wachacha assured Walkingstick of an open dialogue for change moving forward.

Chief Neadeau stated that CIPD did attempt to contact the family throughout the investigation. Chief Neadeau noted that CIPD Victim Advocate Miriam Fuller was the best contact for community outreach at CIPD.

The meeting ended with the a verbalized mutual understanding that all parties want to collaborate on securing the safety of Cherokee children.