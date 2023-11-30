OBITUARY: Lorretta Jean Jobe

Lorretta Jean Jobe, 73, went to sleep in Jesus on Oct. 27, 2023, following a year of declining health. She belonged to the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Born in Denver, Colo., she has called Cherokee home for the past 20 years since moving here from Vero Beach, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Angela Jobe, and two sisters, twin sister, Lorraine Miller of Addison, Ala., and Marlene Donnon of Ft. Pierce, Fla.

She is survived by her son, Chad (Angie) Owl of Vero Beach, Fla., and daughter, Elleita (Brad) Owl Kanott of Cherokee, as well as her eldest sister, Elleita Duff, who resides in Cleveland, Texas.

Franklin Owl, whom she married in 1967, share four beautiful grandchildren, Kyla (Chris), Kalli (Nick), and Kenzi Owl, all of Vero Beach, Fla., and her grandson, Lyric Owl Kanott of Cherokee, N.C., whom she adored greatly, along with her numerous nieces and nephews, are among her most precious possessions.

She will be terribly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A memorial will be planned at a later time. Arrangements are not in place just yet.

Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C. assisted with her final interment.