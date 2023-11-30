Asheville Symphony to perform at Harrah’s Cherokee Center’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Asheville, N.C. – Join the Asheville Symphony to ring in the new year with soul, symphony and style during “New Year’s Eve: She’s Got Soul” on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena.

Led by Maestro Darko Butorac, the evening will include a lineup of songs by legendary divas such as Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and Adele.

For the first time, the Asheville Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Concert will take place in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and include an optional VIP experience. The VIP experience includes a seat at a table for eight guests and will feature complimentary wine and charcuterie with premium orchestra views.

“We are very excited to host this year’s New Year’s Eve concert in the ExploreAsheville.com Arena,” said Asheville Symphony Executive Director Daniel Crupi. “The Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville team is setting up the arena to really dazzle for this show. Between the transformed venue, the incredible setlist, and the powerful vocals of Capathia Jenkins, this is going to be a truly fantastic evening.”

The program will include songs like “I Will Always Love You,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Smooth Operator,” and many more, brought to life by the fabulous vocalist Capathia Jenkins and a talented trio of backup singers.

Capathia Jenkins, a Brooklyn-born actress and soul singer, is widely known for her outstanding performances on and off Broadway. Her impressive career also includes appearances on popular TV shows like “30 Rock,” “The Practice,” “Law & Order SVU,” “The Sopranos,” and in the 2012 film “Musical Chairs.” Her captivating voice can be heard on the film soundtracks for “Nine,” “Chicago,” and “Legally Blonde 2.”

“New Year’s Eve: She’s Got Soul” is made possible by Concert Sponsor Flow Automotive and Guest Artist Sponsor Morgan Stanley.

Tickets for “New Years Eve: She’s Got Soul” start at $37 and can be purchased online at www.AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone (828) 254-7046, in person at the Asheville Symphony office at 27 College Pl., Suite 100, or at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville Box Office in downtown Asheville.