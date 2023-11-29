OBITUARY: Edwin (Randy) Faus

Edwin (Randy) Faus, 77, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 at his residence. A native of Greenville, S.C., he was the son of Christine Foster Reid of Greenville, S.C. and the late Thomas Reid.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Reid of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice Faus; step-son, Richard R. Griffin; two sisters, Rhonda Ramsey of Piedmont, S.C., Vicky Murphy (Calvin) of Cherokee; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Bear Lambert will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any veterans organization.