Campfire ban lifted at Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Effective Wednesday, Nov. 29, the burn ban is lifted at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Although precipitation, cooler temperatures and shorter days allow for campfires to resume, fire danger is still high across the park and the area is experiencing drought.

Campers may only have campfires in designated areas in both frontcountry and backcountry campsites. Keep campfires small to decrease the chance embers will spread. Always attend and fully extinguish campfires. An extinguished campfire is completely out when it is cool to the touch.

The park issued a campfire ban earlier this month to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire during dry conditions and the increased risk for wildfires in the park.

No wildfires are currently burning within Great Smoky Mountains National Park.