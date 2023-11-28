OBITUARY: JC Wachacha

JC Wachacha left this world on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 surrounded with love by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Maggie Lynn Wachacha; nephews, Garfield Long Jr. and Jim Bird; nieces, Judy Bird and Carolyn West; siblings, JD, Catherine, Emily, and Abe; his parents, Lucinda and Raleigh; aunt, Winona; and grandparents, Jarrett and Maggie Axe Wachacha. He was also met with a kiss on the forehead and a slap on the back by many loving friends and family that have also passed on.

JC is survived by his wife, Jeanne; the young men he raised as his sons, Brandon (Tooter), Corey, Evan (Brandi); grandsons, Jeremy (Chelsea), Ezra(Denise), Matix (Darcy), Savian, Ganvnv, Jo, and his arguing buddy Cooper; granddaughters, Deija (Anthony), Dae (Ava), Cree (Cassidy), and Kynleigh; great grands, Kelby, Camreigh, Scarlett, Kamiyah, Cam, and Bonnie; his nephews, John (Debbie), Ike (April), Jarrett (Rhea), Jonah (Emily), Adam (Heather), Eugene, and Boomer; his nieces, Hattie (Jason), Lily (Ronnie), and Encie; great nephews and nieces, Zane, Sierra, Xander, Xamuel, B, Jax, Madz, Jacey, Zarah, Zirryiah, Zayvian aka Seven, and Zueri aka Mudpie. All of their children held a special place in his heart, and he loved you all fiercely!

He is also survived by his sister, Ella Wachacha Bird, who was his protector, and his brother, Mike Wachacha, who got bossed around by JC but always went above and beyond what was asked – both of the Snowbird community.

JC worked many professions and had no sympathy for whiners who’d never had to ride a school bus in the winter to help build the Cherohala Skyway. He was extremely grateful to have worked all his life, and even past retirement as a Cherokee Language Specialist. He was a fluent speaker of the Cherokee language and could read and write the syllabary. He also taught himself how to use technology to teach Cherokee. He was grateful to all the administration, teachers, coworkers, staff, and students at Kituwah Preservation and Education Program. Bo Lossiah spoiled JC. He also called the adult language students at CLMAP & Dadiwonisi his “kids”. The Dadiwonisi program in Snowbird was a long-awaited dream come true to him and he travelled down there an hour both ways as much as he able to. To all you frontline warriors of the language and cultural practices, he saw you. ENDEAVOR TO PERSERVERE.

The all-night visitation begins Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. in Snowbird at Zion Hill Baptist Church. On Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., brother Scott Chekelelee will deliver the service. To honor JC’s last wish, we’ll take him to his porch on Maggie Wachacha Rd. where CLMAP will sing a song and Dadiwonisi will sing their song. We’ll carry him to his final resting place at Wachacha Family Cemetery next to his daughter Maggie.

All pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be recognized at the gravesite.