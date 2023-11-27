OBITUARY: Robert Kenneth Kanott

Robert Kenneth Kanott, 72, of Cherokee passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. He was born October 29, 1951, to the late Robert James and Stella Willnoty Kanott.

He never met a stranger, and he knew everyone. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Flora Mae Smith.

He is survived by his three nephews, Will Smith (Tina), Charles Smith, and Ralph Smith Jr.; and one niece Charlotte Rogers (Steve); and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the services. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tsali Care for their compassion in caring for him for these many years.