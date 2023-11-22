SPEAKING OF FAITH: Compelling Devotion

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture References: Exodus 1:13-14, Matthew 27:32, Luke 14:16-23, 2 Corinthians 5:14-15

We are called to be courageous Christians. Yes, meek, and humble are traits we should aspire to, but forthright, righteous, and brave as soldiers for Christ are also what Christians should be in the face of evil. When Christians evangelize and preach the Word to the lost, we are fighting against the unseen forces of evil, and if we are weak in Spirit or faith, we will lose and be ineffectual. We can never forget we are the Children of God and heirs to the throne with the power of the Holy Spirit so strong as to raise the dead. We must call upon that power to defeat satan and put on the Full Armor of God as in Ephesians 6.

I like words, and often I like to play with their meanings by finding and using double entendres and double meaning words. It helps to build a good vocabulary. I just like words, especially God’s Words.

Compel. Compel is one of those words you can say about ten times in a row, and it becomes a sound instead of a word. Depending on the version, the Bible uses the word compel in only a few places, and the use of the word provides you possibly a different meaning than how the English language emphasizes.

Exodus 1:13 says, “The Egyptians used violence to compel the sons of Israel to labor.” Yeah, right. Verse 14 continues with, “And they made their lives bitter with hard labor in mortar and bricks and at all kinds of labor in the field, all their labors which they violently had them perform as slaves.”

That’s kind of funny to hear that. A rather compelling understatement to use the word compel to enforce slavery. Bet it wasn’t too funny to the slaves of the Egyptians.

So what does it mean to “compel” someone? Let’s try it. What would I have to do to compel you to go to church on Sunday? A bit toned down from what the Egyptians did to make Israelis work, but a bit more urging than just asking someone…don’t you think? Let’s look at another example.

Matthew 27:32, “And as they came out, they found a man of Cyrene, Simon by name: him they compelled to go with them that he might bear his cross.”

Most Christians who grew up in Sunday school know that Simon wasn’t asked nicely to help bear Jesus’ crucifixion cross. The centurions didn’t say, “Golly mister, do you mind taking this criminal’s cross and carrying it up to Golgotha for him?”

Let’s look at Luke 14:16-23. “Then He said to him, ‘A certain man gave a great supper and invited many, and sent his servant at supper time to say to those who were invited, ‘Come, for all things are now ready.’ But they all with one accord began to make excuses. The first said to him, ‘I have bought a piece of ground, and I must go and see it. I ask you to have me excused’. Another said, ‘I have five yokes of oxen, and I am going to test them’. Still another said, ‘I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come’. So that servant came and reported these things to his master. Then the master of the house, being angry, said to his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in here the poor and the maimed and the lame and the blind’. And the servant said, ‘Master, it is done as you commanded, and still there is room’. Then the master said to the servant, ‘Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled’.”

Compare the uses in the Bible and tell me what Jesus has asked us to do.

The parable is Jesus speaking about intensity. He wants to bring people into His house, salvation, and peace. This story was His words. I’m talking bold red letters here. Completely different use of the word than we use. How do we compel others? Where do we go to compel them? Do we actually go out to the highways and byways? Does that mean knocking on doors in friendly neighborhoods? Or is doing a prayer walk enough? Or does it mean getting out of your comfort zone to boldly witness to strangers? Does it mean going out on the street, grabbing people by the arm, and telling them they need to come into the church? Whatever it means, I don’t think it’s the meek and mild Christian way, but I don’t think it’s by threat or whip.

We need to think about what compel means to us and then compel others to meet Christ. Be bold for God. Tell others about Jesus. Make it your purpose. Find lost souls and fallen souls and bring them closer to Jesus. Then, lead, follow, or get out of the way.