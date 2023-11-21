EBCI high school senior attends Governor’s Page Week

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tylie Bridges, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a senior at Robbinsville High School from the Snowbird Community, recently returned from a trip to Raleigh for the Governor’s Page Program. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds a four-day program to provide high school students with the unique opportunity to see the innerworkings of state government. For the week of Nov. 6-9, the Governor’s Page Week hosted Native American students in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Bridges was the first and only EBCI student to attend Governor’s Page Week. As a participant, Bridges received a $200 stipend to offset travel and lodging expenses, and she is also required to participate in a service project. She is contemplating a project for the homeless population on the Qualla Boundary or a project in conjunction with the Kanvwotiyi Residential Treatment Center in Snowbird.

Bridges wants to pursue a degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma upon graduation from Robbinsville High School.

Bridges said the Governor’s Page Week was an exciting opportunity to explore the political arena. “It gave me more knowledge that there’s plenty of opportunities to take and you never know where you’re going to end up,” she said. “We went to the Governor’s Mansion where he signed the proclamation for American Indian Heritage Month for 2023. I was the only student to receive an official copy of the document that he signed with us there.”

Bridges received the esteemed honor of bringing home an official copy of the 2023 American Indian Heritage Month proclamation as the first and only EBCI student at Governor’s Page Week. She plans to frame the document.

Bridges also met members of the Commission of Indian Affairs while in Raleigh. “We got to meet the Indian Affairs Committee on our first day and I enjoyed getting to know more about how they help with the tribes. The rest of the week was meet and greets with major leaders in Raleigh and Durham.”

Bridges wants to serve on the Commission of Indian Affairs in the future. “I’d like to work with the Indian Affairs Committee because I think there needs to be more EBCI members on the committee. There is a lot of Lumbee representation because they are closer to Raleigh.”

Bridges also has future plans of running for EBCI Tribal Council as a Snowbird/Cherokee Co. representative. “I like to watch our Tribal Council. I personally think that there needs to be more done to bridge the gap between the Snowbird community and Cherokee.”

As a bright student with an interest in politics, Bridges believes that opportunities like Governor’s Page Week will strengthen the relationship between the EBCI and the North Carolina state government. “I definitely think that sending our younger people to these opportunities that we have is a great way to get out there and be more involved with the state,” she said. “You don’t even have to be into politics or anything, but it’s a good opportunity to get your foot in the door.”

With Bridges paving the way as the first EBCI student at Governor's Page Week, perhaps more EBCI students will follow suit.