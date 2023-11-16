OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Green McCall

WHITTIER – Margaret Ann Green McCall, 80, went to heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at Harris Regional Medical Center.

Margaret was a native of Macon County and a daughter of the late Jonas Green and Flora Mae Wykle Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Cornell McCall; brother, Wallace Green; a daughter, Tonya Puccini; and a great-great grandchild, Jasper Shive. Margaret was well known for her cooking and had an open door for anyone in need.

She is survived by four daughters, Shirley Flowers (Gene), Kathy Cowan, Juanita “Binky” Moon; and Darlene Metcalf (Roger); one son, Gary “Bud” McCall (Scotty); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Katherine Cabe; three brothers, Homer Green (Sharon), Raymond Green (Rosie), and Richard Green (Theresa).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with the Reverend Kevin Cabe officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.