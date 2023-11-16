OBITUARY: Edith Marie Taylor McCall

Edith Marie Taylor McCall, born March 1, 1967, departed this world to her New Home on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. She was a member of Cherokee Acquoni Baptist Church.

She joins her loved ones, two infant babies; grandparents, Olin and Emma Proctor, Larch and Dixie Taylor; mother and father-in-laws, Don and Ellen McCall; brother, Topper Taylor; sisters, Sherry Southards, Frances Taylor; and beloved nephew, Dennie Wilnoty.

Edith leaves behind husband, James McCall; son, Tom Driver (Jessica); father, Johnathan Ed Taylor and mother, Cleo Proctor Taylor; brothers, Dennis “Bill” Taylor (Katrina), Larch Taylor; sister, Savannah Taylor Wilnoty (Mike); step-children, Alana, Kevin, and Bo McCall; and special son, Earl Martin. Many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins survive. Edith also leaves behind her fur babies, Coffee, Bella, and Runt.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 20 at Acquoni Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 21 beginning at 1 p.m. with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Blythe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.