OBITUARY: Charles Edwin McCoy

Charles Edwin McCoy, age 92, has “gone to the big job.” He peacefully transitioned to the next chapter on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Oct. 15, 1931, in Cherokee, N.C., Charles was the son of Jesse and Ethel Owle McCoy.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his son, Allen Edwin McCoy; his brother, Solomon “Bud” McCoy; and the mother of his children, Bethna Sue Bradley McCoy.

Charles is survived by his sons, Norman McCoy and Jeff (Chrissy) McCoy, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings, Willard McCoy and Roberta Joan Fowler. A special mention goes to Crystal McCoy Jenkins, his devoted granddaughter and caregiver.

Affectionately known as Charlie, he led a rich life that included time spent in mines and tunnels, leading him to explore the vast landscapes of our country. He also owned and operated the bus station in Cherokee, a venture made possible by the unwavering support of his family. Charlie was a familiar face in the community, known for his love of “loafing” and his penchant for collecting cans, wires, and trinkets during his travels. Even in his moments with the nurses of Tsali Care, his passion for collecting endured, often playfully taking their pens.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Tsali Care for their exceptional care and support during Charlie’s final days.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services commencing at 2 p.m. Following the service, Charles will be laid to rest at Birdtown Cemetery.

Honoring him as pallbearers will be Kevin McCoy, Joe McCoy, Greg Jenkins, Joseph McCoy, and Tyler McCoy.