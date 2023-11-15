Bids are being accepted for 2024 Pageant Crowns

2024 Teen, Junior and Little Miss Cherokee Crowns

Teen Miss 7”, Junior Miss 5” and Little Miss 3” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch • Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design. 4 – 4″ Beaded Tribal Seals

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, November 27, 2024, at 5pm at the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center. Info: Eden Brown 828-359-6769, Mollie Grant @ 828-359-6430 or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com

2024 Miss Cherokee Crown

9” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 5pm at the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center. Info: Eden Brown 828-359-6769, Mollie Grant @ 359-6430, or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com .