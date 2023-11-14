OBITUARY: Anna Sue (Cooper) Owle

Anna Sue (Cooper) Owle, a vibrant soul cherished by many, departed this world on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at the age of 90 after a brief illness and stay at the Tsali Care Center. Sue was the seventh of nine children to the late Arnold and Myrtle Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Owle; a son, Paul Dillman; brother, James Arnold Cooper; sisters, Jessie C. Clement, Ida Lee Arneach, Frances C. Collins, and Barbara Strickland.

Sue is survived by her brothers, Candler Ray Cooper and Robert Cooper both of Whittier and Cherokee, N.C. and one sister, Wilma Cooper Morris of Cherokee, and 25 nieces and nephews.

Known as Sue to most who knew her, she was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in Cherokee. She was self-employed and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Her life’s journey took her through the Cherokee Boarding School briefly, and she eventually graduated from Swain County High School. In her high school years, Sue’s vivacity shone brightly as a majorette and a Championship square dancer. Her peers recognized her ambition, and as a senior at SCHS, she was voted most ambitious, harboring dreams of becoming a successful restaurateur.

True to her aspirations, Sue carved a path as a successful businesswoman, managing more than four different restaurants during her illustrious career. Sue’s passion for delicious food and outstanding service became the hallmark of her endeavors. Renowned for her culinary skills, she delighted many with her outstanding recipes, including her comforting vegetable soup, delectable pecan and peanut butter pies, and her unforgettable Blue Cheese dressing. Beyond her culinary talents, Sue’s heart overflowed with compassion for others. Her love extended to those in need, as well as to stray dogs and cats, reflecting a profound dedication to making a difference in the lives of both people and animals. An avid writer and lifelong learner, Sue’s inquisitive spirit never waned. She cherished knowledge and the written word, a testament to her insatiable curiosity about the world around her.

Of all the treasures Sue held dear, none surpassed the love and devotion she felt for her son, Paul. Their bond was a testament to the depth of a mother’s love.

Sue’s impact on the community will be commemorated at a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cherokee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to PAWS Animal Shelter in Bryson City, N.C., a cause dear to Sue’s heart. Contributions can be made at https://www.pawsbrysoncity.org/.