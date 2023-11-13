OBITUARY: Cormal Andy Wike Sr.

Cormal Andy Wike Sr., 78, of Swain County, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Sam and Marie Wike. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Hoover Wike, and a sister, Reva Chamberlin.

Cormal worked for 32 years until he retired with Pepsi Bottling Company serving Jackson County and making many lifelong friends along the way. He was a member and Deacon of Whittier Baptist Church for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cleta (Prudy) Wike; two children, Andy Wike and wife Maryann, and Christy Wike; grandchildren, Alexandra, and Samantha Wike, Amala Clawson, and Samuel Mandrell; brothers, William Wike, and Daniel Wike; and sisters, Betty Brintnall, and Margie Gibson.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Whittier Baptist Church. Brothers David Crisp and Larry Nations will officiate with burial at Swain Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Whittier Baptist Church.