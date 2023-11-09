OBITUARY: Richard William Plummer

Richard William Plummer, better known as “Willy Bob”, age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Will is survived by his children, James, Jonas, Ashlea, Candice, Briana, Nathanial Plummer; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; parents, Richard Plummer and Suzie Goins; sisters, Juanita Wilson (Jeff), Wendi Plummer, Elizabeth Plummer; and brother, Bryan Plummer (Loni).

Will is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Naniba Plummer of Gallup, N.M.; maternal grandmother, Nellie Goins; and maternal great grandparents, Ted and Amy Roberts.

Will was always involved in his native culture. He was famous for the hoop dance and began dancing at the age of 4. He traveled all over the world as a Native American Fancy Dancer, and he was proud of his Navajo and Cherokee heritage.

A visitation will be held on the evening of Friday, Nov. 10 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m., with Scott Chekelelee officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.