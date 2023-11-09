OBITUARY: Cynthia “Mouse” Saunooke

Cynthia “Mouse” Saunooke went to be with the lord on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. A native of Cherokee she was the daughter of “Mothers” Laura and Sabrina and “Fathers” Skylar, Ace, and John.”

She was preceded in death by her “Dad” Elliott “Seymour” French; two brothers, Jacob and Jamal Ledford; her grandfathers, Isaac Saunooke, Mark Crowe, and Mike Ledford; a grandmother, Wanda Taylor; and two uncles, Troy Crowe and Bear French.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia “Mouse” is survived by her three brothers, Jovi, Alex, Ivan; two sisters, Yesenia and Daliliah; 10 grandparents, Stephanie, Kim, Jeanie, Beanie, Marilyn, Richie, Randy (Jill), Chester (Brandi), and Selena (Juan Carlos); and a host of loving aunts and uncles, Mark, Little Rich, Isaac, Chachi, George, Jay, Dalton, and Derrick, Josie, Shakyra, TC, Kia, Kendra, Joanna, Melvena, Melissa, Missy, and Sidney; as well as many cousins who loved her very much. She is also survived by several special friends from school.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Nov. 13 at the Bigwitch Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C. at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Rev. Ben Reed will be officiating. Pallbearers are: Jamy, Derrick, Catcuce, Michael, Levi, Robert, and Rooster; and Honorary Pallbearers are Mark, Little Rich, Jovane, Isaac, and John.