SOFTBALL: Zoie Shuler signs on with UT

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – Zoie Shuler, a senior at Robbinsville High School and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, signed on to play softball for the University of Tennessee (UT) on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Robbinsville High School gymnasium. Shuler committed to UT in 2022 as a rising junior, after garnering SEC offers from UT and the University of Alabama during her sophomore season.

Shuler is a short-stop for the Robbinsville High School Lady Knights. A power lefty, Shuler dominates with a batting average of .500 in her freshman debut, .554 in her sophomore season, and an astounding .595 for the 2022-23 season.

Shuler is also a force to be reckoned with in basketball and track. She is a record-breaking track athlete with an unmatched stat list:

She holds the North Carolina 1A State record in triple jump with a jump of 39 feet, 9.25 inches.

8 individual state championships in track

4 individual Robbinsville High School records in indoor track

2 team Robbinsville High School records in indoor track

4 individual Robbinsville High School records in outdoor track

2 team Robbinsville High School records in outdoor track

All-Conference indoor and outdoor track all three years

Smoky Mountain Conference (SMC) MVP in track all three years

All-Region indoor and outdoor track all three years

All-State indoor and outdoor track all three years

In softball,

All-Conference all three years

SMC Softball Player of the Year her sophomore and junior year

Asheville Citizen Times All WNC Softball her sophomore and junior year

C. Softball Coaches Association All State sophomore and junior year

Apollo Flame Division II Female Athlete of the Year her junior year

Robbinsville High School Most Valuable Female Athlete her sophomore and junior year

On top of her excellence in athletics, Shuler is an outstanding student earning Robbinsville High School academic awards all three years of school, and EBCI Tribal Council awards her freshman and sophomore year, as well as EBCI Tribal Council Best All-Around her junior year.

Shuler is the daughter of Kylie and Michael Shuler. She has an older sister, Taylor Oquendo; an older brother, Trace Shuler; an older brother, Jeb Shuler who plays baseball at Carson-Newman; and a niece, Ayla Oquendo.