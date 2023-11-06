OBITUARY: Emily Shirley (Bellflower) Squirrell

Emily Shirley (Bellflower) Squirrell, 78, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully, following a period of declining health, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

She had resided at the Tsali Care Center during the final years of her life. She is the daughter of the late Peter and Sidney (Downs) Bellflower. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Paul Squirrell, who passed in 2019. It was spoken that Shirley had come to the Cherokee area when she was 19 years old and met Paul. She left and returned six months later to be with him and they never separated from that point. Siblings, Murray, Wayne, Lucy, and Toby. Emily is survived by a brother, Edward Bellflower, of Sylva, N.C. and special nephew and caregiver, Herb (Pam) Squirrell.

She will be missed by loved ones and those that knew her as a friend.

A visitation will be held at Big Cove Missionary Church on Monday, Nov. 6 beginning at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the Wolfe Family Cemetery in the Big Cove Community. Pallbearers will be among the family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.