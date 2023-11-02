Prescribed burns planned for Cades Cove  

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service (NPS) plans to burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Weather permitting, burn operations may begin as early as Friday, Nov. 3. These seasonal prescribed fires help to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove.

Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters in Cades Cove. These burns have helped us to prevent encroachment of woody plant species and to preserve native herbaceous species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys and ground nesting birds. Without the use of prescribed fire in Cades Cove, the cove would experience natural succession to forest. The NPS was not able to complete all planned burns in Cades Cove last year due to weather conditions.

Before conducting a prescribed burn, park staff closely monitor fire weather conditions including vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature and relative humidity to ensure that conditions meet the burn plan objectives for the site. Forecasted precipitation in the East Tennessee area over the next few weeks will improve the opportunity for prescription parameters to be met. If conditions are not met, the NPS will continue to monitor conditions to identify another burn window this fall or winter.

Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane and Cades Cove Loop Road. The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations. Hyatt Lane and the road to the Primitive Baptist Church will be closed during prescribed burn operations. Specifically, the crew plans to burn the following units: Cemetery Marsh (291 acres), Increase Fields (272 acres), Martha’s Branch, (17 acres), Methodist (85 acres), Old Field (85 acres), Primitive Baptist (338 acres) and Upper Tater (31 acres).

Visitors should expect to see fire activity and smoke during prescribed burn operations. Fire managers ask that motorists reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up windows and turn on headlights.

For more information on the use of prescribed burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit the park’s Wildland Fire webpage.