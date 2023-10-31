OBITUARY: Hattie Pauline (Goodeagle) Gibson

Hattie Pauline (Goodeagle) Gibson also known as Judy, age 80, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Tsali Care Center.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Renee Toineeta (the late Sam Thompson), Tawny Mahsetky, and James Marvin Suneagle; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Charles Goodeagle Sr.; sister, Linda Sue Goodeagle-Reed; three special grandchildren that she helped raise, Ashley, Amber (Doug), and Arron (Amanda) Keel.

She had many special friends, Rick Bird, Monsenjour Johnson, Bottchenbaugh Family, Sharon Parton, Kip Monoessy, Daniel Tramper and Family, and Katrina Big Mountain. There were so many other people she admired in her life. Judy loved her kids and Family so much.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Merton Kenneth Goodeagle Sr. and Lenora (Jake) Goodeagle; brothers, Merton Kenneth Goodeagle Jr. and Ronnie Goodeagle Sr.

Judy was a famous trick rider at rodeos in Oklahoma. She loved all her children and grandchildren very much and always carried them in her heart. She loved cutting hair and even had her own salon in Pawnee, Okla. When meeting her last companion, Ron, she began hitting the pow-wow trail and started to get well known around the pow-wow world. She loved to dance and became a champion Traditional Dancer. She also loved to sing with Good Heart Drum. Growing up, Judy loved to ride horses and trick ride. She had many different hobbies.

Judy will be taken back to Oklahoma for services. Pallbearers will be Go-Go Thomas Goodeagle, Kenneth Paul Goodeagle, Arron Keel, Manolito Mahsetky, Ron Charles Sunnie Goodeagle, and other Goodeagle Family members.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.