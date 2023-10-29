OBITUARY: Carolyn Hughes Lossiah

Carolyn Hughes Lossiah, 76, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Gloria Lindsay Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Moses Lossiah.

Carolyn is survived by her brothers, John Hughes, Larry Hughes and wife JoAnne, and Michael Hughes and wife Lisa; nieces and nephews, Nikki Warren (Donny), Jaime Perkins (Jaime), Karla Fisher (Justin), Aaron Hughes (Tiffany), Jonathan Hughes, and Madison Hughes, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Swain Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.