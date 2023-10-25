OBITUARY: James W. “Jim” Long

James W. “Jim” Long, 64 from the Big Witch Community, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Lucy G. Long; his brothers, Steve “Frog” George, Robert “Hump” Long, Russell Long, and Jeremiah Long; infant siblings; a niece, Sunny “Cricket” Crowe; and other loved ones.

He is survived by his children, Jamie Long, Waylon Long and wife Michelle, Steve Kekahbah, Clydie Ann Long, Tristan Long, Brittany Fuller and husband Chris, and Wesley Long. He is also survived by his sisters, Anona “Nonnie” Crowe and Zena Wolfe and husband Melvin. Also surviving is his very special friend in life, Kissie Hornbuckle, numerous beautiful nieces and nephews, grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jim was a member of Big Witch Baptist Church. He had a large family from the sport Cornhole. He was a third generation Master River Cane Basket Maker. He was influential in the restoration and preservation of River Cane. He had pieces in museums and in colleges regionally and nationally. Jim was a carpenter by trade. He completed Federal Basic Law Enforcement Training out of New Mexico. He was a skilled, and accomplished musician and singer. Jim wanted to be remembered just how he was.

A funeral service and visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 22 at Big Witch Baptist Church. Immediately following the service, there was a final visitation at the residence on 152 Long Cemetery Rd. Cherokee, NC 28719. Burial was in the Long Cemetery.