Park seeks volunteers to help manage next year’s elk viewing   

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are looking for volunteers to expand their Elk Volunteer-in-Park program for the 2024 season. Volunteers are needed to help manage elk viewing opportunities in the park.

Elk volunteers assist with traffic management for visitor and wildlife safety. They provide information to park visitors for responsibly and safely viewing elk. Volunteers will also help educate visitors about the park’s natural and cultural resources. Elk volunteers are supervised by and work closely with NPS law enforcement staff.

Interested participants must commit to a minimum of one four-hour shift per week beginning in May and continuing through mid-November 2024.

All elk volunteers are required to attend an in-person training led by NPS rangers near Cherokee, North Carolina in April 2024. The training date will be announced in early 2024.

If you are interested in this volunteer opportunity, please contact Ranger Lauren LaRocca at lauren_larocca@nps.gov.

