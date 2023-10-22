OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Dugan

Jerry Wayne Dugan, 76, of Cherokee, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. He was born April 8, 1947 to Boyce and Jessie Owle Dugan. He fought the cancer battle and kept a positive outlook and believed that he had won the battle, but the Lord had other plans.

Dugan retired from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Emergency Management program where he worked as an EMT for 25 years. After his retirement, he became an avid gardener who took great pride in his crops and was always sharing with whomever would come to gather them. He worked his garden when he was hardly able to bend over due to health issues.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Jane Dugan and Jackie Queen; infant brother, James Todd Dugan; a brother-in-law, Buddy Fischer; and a granddaughter, Brittany Dugan.

He is survived by his two sons, John Nations (Sonya) and Dean Dugan (Angie); three daughters, Missy Hyatt, Jerelyn Curtice (Paul), and Lucy Dugan; four sisters, Joyce Sneed (Maurice), Judy Dugan, Janice Smith (Sonny), and Jewel Fischer; a brother, John Dugan (Kathy); former wife and close friend, Joyce Dugan; eight grandchildren, Ashely Dugan, Sassy Washington, Kegan Curtice, Seth Smith, Luke Smith, Raysha Nations, Abra Hyatt, and Kendra Hyatt; five great-grandchildren, Trenton Larch, Lainey Dugan, Makala McGaha, Ezra Washington, and Curren McCoy; and special friends and cousins, Bobby Owle, Wayne Owle, Albert McCoy, and Don Lambert.

He cherished his grandchildren and celebrated each of their accomplishments. He had a special love for his great-grandchildren as well and was known for assigning nicknames to most of his family members and some non-family members as well.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 23, at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home at 3 p.m., with Pastor James (Bear) Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.