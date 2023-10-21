Thank you letter from Miss Cherokee Scarlett Guy

ᏏᏲ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎩᎦᎨ ᏓᏆᏙ ᏃᎴ ᏧᏂᎩᎶᏍᏗ ᏚᏂᏂᏗ ᏑᏓᎵᏁ ᏥᎨᏒ ᏔᎵ ᎢᏯᎦᏴᎵ ᏔᎵᏍᎪ Ꮶ ᎤᏕᏘᏴᏌᏗᏒ ᎠᎨᏯ ᎠᎾᎵᏙᎩᏯᏍᎬ ᎠᏆᏓᏔᎶᏒ.

ᎤᏁᏝᏅ ᎬᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ ᎠᎬᏱ ᏥᏘᏗ ᎠᏆᏚᎵ ᏃᎴ ᏕᎬᎳᎡᎵᏤ ᏂᎦᏓ Ꭼ Ꭹ ᏍᏕᎸᎲ. ᏍᎩ ᏓᏆᎵᏘᎾᎥ ᏃᎴ ᎣᎦᎵ, ᎠᎩᏥ ᏃᎴ ᏦᏣᏟᏅᏥ ᏂᎦᏓ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᎤᏙᎯᏳ ᎢᏨᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ ᏃᎴ ᎢᏨᎨᏳ! ᎱᎾᏓᏥᏍᎦ ᎰᏣᏙᎴᏆᏍᎦ ᏣᎳᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎣᎯᏍᏗ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏔᎵᏁ ᏓᏆᎵᏘᎾᎥ ᎢᏨᎨᏳ! ᏚᏘᏱ ᏓᏗᏬᏂᏏ ᎢᏨᎨᏳᏍᏊ! ᏍᎩ ᏔᎷᏣ ᎠᏆᏓᏅᎢᏍᏙᏗ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᏃᎴ ᎤᎩᏗᏍᏕ ᏂᎯ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲᏍᏊ. ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ ᏕᏂᎵ ᎤᏓᏠᎯᏓ, ᏔᏯ, ᎠᏫ. ᏥᏍᏈᏍᏓ ᎢᏥᎦᏔᎭ! ᏍᎩ ᏣᏂ ᏣᏂ ᏥᏳ ᎫᏔᏅ ᏍᏕᏯᏓ ᏍᏇᏲᏅ ᎢᏳᏋᏗ ᏃᎴ ᎾᏏ ᎠᎺᏉ ᏧᏯᏍᎦ ᏥᏲᎳᏅᏗ ᏍᏇᏲᏅ ᎢᏳᏋᏗ. ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ ᎾᎪᎠ ᎤᏩᎾ ᎪᏒᏔᏅ ᎠᏆᏌᏃ ᏍᏇᏲᏅ ᎢᏳᏋᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏥᏍᏈᏍᏓ ᏍᏇᏲᏅᏍᏊ ᎤᏙᎯᏳ ᎬᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ ᏂᎯ ᎣᏍᏓ ᏗᏕᏲᎲᏍᎩ! ᏂᎦᏓ ᎤᏙᎯᏳ ᎢᏨᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ!

ᏍᎩ ᎢᏥᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᏣᎳᎩ ᎦᏬᏂᎯᏍᏗ ᏣᎵ, ᏳᏗ, ᎼᏏ, ᏃᎴ ᎡᏂ ᏍᏊ ᏂᎯ ᏣᎦᎾᏍᏓ! ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ ᏳᏗ ᏣᎵ ᎡᏂ ᏃᎴ ᎹᎵ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᎢᎩᏁᏟᏔᏅ ᎯᎠ ᎪᏪᎸ. ᏍᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎠᏂᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᎤᏙᎯᏳ ᎢᏨᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ!

ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ ᏥᏘᏗ ᎠᏆᏚᎵ Pageant Board, Pageant Coordinator Amanda Wolfe, Communications, ᏃᎴ ᏂᎦᏓ ᏍᎩᎾ ᏄᏅᏁᎸ ᎢᏳᎵᏍᏙᏗ. ᏥᏍᏈᏯ ᏄᎾᏛᏁᎸ ᏍᏓᏱ ᏂᎦᏓ ᏕᎪᏍᏗ ᎮᏥᎦᏔ ᎭᏍᏕᎸᎲ!

ᏃᎴ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎣᏥᎨᏯ ᎣᏍᏓ ᏃᏥᏛᏁᎸ ᏍᎩᎾ ᎤᏒ ᏥᎨᏒ! ᏕᎬᎳᎡᎵᏤ! ᏥᏦᏚᎯ ᏃᎴ ᎢᏥᏌᎹᏗ ᎢᏥᎨᏯ. ᏃᎴ ᎣᏍᏓ ᏂᏣᏛᏁᎸ ᎤᏍᏗ ᎠᎨᏳᏣ ᏣᎳᎩ Rhiannon, ᎠᎨᏳᏣ ᏣᎳᎩ Kennedy, ᎠᏔ ᏣᎳᎩ Kyndra! ᎦᎵᎡᎵᎦ ᏅᎩ ᎢᏗ ᏕᎩᎸᏫᏍᏓᏁᎭ ᎢᏧᎳᎭ.

ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ Medicine Man Crafts, Mother Otis Mountain Alchemy, Glazed and Infused Mini Donuts, ᎾᎪᎠ, ᎣᎦᎵ ᏃᎴ ᏓᏆᎵᏘᎾᎥ ᏂᎦᏓ ᏍᎩᏍᏕᎸᎲ ᎢᏨᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ!

ᎤᎵᏍᏆᎸᏗ ᏍᎩ CLMAP ᏗᎦᎸᏫᏍᏓᏁᏗ ᏥᏍᏈᏍᏓ ᎦᏙᎴᏆᏍᎦ ᏃᎴ ᎣᏍᏓ ᎠᏂᏴᏫ ᏙᎦᏦᏒ ᎭᏂ. ᏍᎩ ᏗᎾᏕᏲᎲᏍᎩ ᏃᎴ ᎠᏂᏍᎩᏰᎬᏍᏗ ᎤᏤᏍᏗ ᎠᏙᎯᏍᎩ ᎦᎵᏣᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏍᎩ ᎠᏂᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ ᎣᏍᏓ ᏗᎾᏕᏲᎲᏍᎩ ᏃᎴ ᎠᎩᏬᏂᎯᏍᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎢᏥᏬᏂᏍᎪ ᎠᏆᏚᎵ ᎢᏨᏯᎵᎡᎵᏤ. ᎭᎾ ᏓᎩᎷᏫᏍᏓᏁᎲᏂ ᏱᎨᎮ ᏱᎬᏥᏏᎾᎮ ᏍᎩᎦ ᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᎩᏬᏂᎯᏍᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏂᎪᎯᎸ ᎦᏛᏛᏍᎪᎢ ᎦᎵᎡᎵᎦ.

ᎤᏙᎯᏳ ᎤᎵᎮᎵᏍᏗ ᎠᏆᏓᏅᏔ ᏃᎴ ᏍᏓᏱ ᏓᎩᎷᏫᏍᏓᏁᎮᏍᏗ ᎣᏍᏓ ᎢᏯᏆᏛᏁᏗ ᎠᏆᏚᎵ ᎯᎠ ᎤᏕᏘᏴᏌᏗᏒ!

Hello everyone, my name is Scarlett Guy and on Friday October 6th, 2023 I was honored with the title of Miss Cherokee.

First, I want to say that I am grateful to the Creator and to everyone who has helped me. Thank you to my family and friends, especially my mother and my siblings. I am grateful for all that you have done for me and I love you all! Thank you to all of my co-workers for your unwavering support and belief in me. Every one of you is like my second family, ᎢᏨᎨᏳ! And, to Snowbird Dadiwonisi, ᎢᏨᎨᏳᏍᏊ! Also, thank you to Taylor Wilnoty for helping me backstage and to Dawnenna West for helping me prepare too. Thank you to Tom Belt, Tara, and Tonya. You all know so much! Thank you to John John Grant for teaching me how to make plant cordage and to Nancy Pheasant for teaching me how to carve shells. And thank you to Nakoa Chiltoskie for your guidance. You taught me how to make a traditional wool wrap skirt and so much more. You’re a great teacher! I am so grateful to all of you!

I am especially thankful to all the speakers who helped me with the language throughout the pageant. Sgi Tsal, Yudi, Mose, and Elnora Nations. And thank you Tsal, Yudi, Elnora, and Marie for helping me translate this letter. I am very grateful for you all!

I also want to thank the Pageant Board, Pageant Coordinator Amanda Wolfe, Communications, and everyone who helped make the pageant possible. It’s hard to name everyone but you know who you are!

To my fellow contestants, everyone did such an amazing job that night and I am so proud of everyone! You all are such beautiful and intelligent women. I also want to congratulate the new Little Miss Cherokee Rhiannon ᏧᏍᎦ Postoak, Junior Miss Cherokee Kennedy Talissa Moore, and Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra ᏔᎳ Postoak! I am happy that the four of us will be working together.

I also want to thank my sponsors Medicine Man Crafts, Mother Otis Mountain Alchemy, Glazed and Infused Mini Donuts, Nakoa Chiltoskie, and my friends and family. You all helped make this happen, sgi!

Finally, I would like to thank the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program. I am learning so much and have met so many amazing people during my time here. I am grateful to my teachers and bosses Chi, Tohisgi, and Bo. I am also grateful to all the speakers in the program. You all are amazing teachers and I hope to speak like you all one day. If I were not in this program I would not be where I am at with the language and I am grateful that I grow more every day.

I am very happy, and I will work hard to do a good job this year as your 2023-2024 Miss Cherokee!

ᏍᎩ,

ᎩᎦᎨ

Scarlett Guy