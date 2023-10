Following are the winners in the 2023 Cherokee One Feather Spooky Story/Drawing contest:

Youth Poem Winner – Ledaina French-Bird, Cherokee, N.C. “Ghosts”

Youth Story Winner – Taylan McCloud, Cherokee, N.C. “Truth or Dare”

Child Drawing Winner – Cherokee, N.C. “Jason and the “It” Clown”

Adult Story Winner – Heather McNichols, Whittier, N.C. “New Beginnings”

Adult Poem Winner – Gadusi Crowe, Cherokee, N.C. “October Charm”