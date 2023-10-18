OBITUARY: John Delsin-Tyee Queen

John Delsin-Tyee Queen, age 20, passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 after a courageous battle with leukemia.

He is the son of Steve and Lisa (Queen) Bird. Also surviving are his brother, Tom Tokoda Queen; sisters, Lexi Armachain and Nyla Queen; special sister, Trudy Taylor; uncles, John Littlejohn, Howard Taylor, Antonio Alonzo, Dustin and Austin Tramper; special uncle, Moses Reed; aunts, Betty Sampson, Roberta Reed, Nan and Bernice Reed; and grandmother, Thelma Tramper.

John is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn Littlejohn; and grandfathers, Tom Queen Sr. and Perry Tramper.

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 19 at the Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church beginning at 3 p.m. John will remain at the church until the hour of service on Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Littlejohn Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Junebug Taylor, Antonio Alonzo, Joe Lopez, Dustin Tramper, Antonio Bernhisel, Mikhail Hernandez, Chayton Hernandez, and other family members.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.