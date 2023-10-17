OBITUARY: Helen Biddix Parker

Helen Biddix Parker, 85, of Sylva, passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Newt and Margaret Biddix.

Helen graduated from Sylva High School in 1957. She enjoyed traveling with her family and working on search puzzles. She worked as a CNA at Autumn Care for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister and brother- in- law, Bonnie and Richard Arneach; brother and sister -in- law, Jim and Dee Biddix; brother and sister- in- law, Sam and Lucy Biddix; brother-in-law, Bill Rhinehart; sister, Jessie Rathbone; niece and nephew, Vicky and Tyler.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Fred Parker; daughter, Judy Biddix of Sylva; two grandchildren, Mandie Riley and Freddy (Amethyst) Riley; great grandchildren, Nicole, Toby, Alex, Drayce, Opal, Lola, Lyric, and Jasper; great great grandchildren, Riley, Jordan, and Rodney; sisters, Julie Hoyle, Rose Rhinehart, Ann Reid, and Ruby Melton; brother, John Biddix; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive and her beloved pet, Luna

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Earl Holden officiating. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.